UAE Dirham to Pak rupee rate today – 09 May 2025

KARACHI – The buying rate of UAE Dirham in open market of Pakistan registered slight gains as the latest price stood at Rs76.64 on May 9, 2025.

The selling rate for the Emirati currency, AED, in Pakistan also increased by one paisa as it is being sold for Rs77.29 in local currency market.

Dirham is the official currency of the United Arab Emirates. Overseas Pakistanis commonly need to convert the currency of their host country into Pakistani currency and this process is called currency exchange.

AED to PKR Today

1 AED = Rs76.63

Pakistani expatriates living in the UAE play a key role in boosting economic ties between the two Islamic countries.

With over 1.7 million Pakistanis residing in the UAE, they constitute the second-largest expatriate community in the Gulf country.

In 2024, their remittances sent from the UAE to Pakistan amounted to approximately $6.7 billion, a figure projected to exceed $7 billion in 2025.

Earlier, the central bank announced that Pakistani remittances surged to an all-time high of $4.1 billion in March 2025, marking the first time that monthly inflows have hit above the $4 billion milestone.

A 37.3% year-on-year increase from March 2024 and a 29.8% month-on-month rise compared to February 2025 have been represented by this historic inflow.

Pakistanis living in United Arab Emirates sent record remittances to the tune of $842m, 28% higher on month on month basis as they stood at $657 million in Feb 2025.

On YoY, the remittances from the UAE soared by 54% as they stood at $548 million in March 2024.