UAE Dirham slightly dips against Pak rupee today – 05 March 2025

KARACHI – UAE Dirham exchange rate decreased against Pakistani rupee in open market of Pakistan as it stood at Rs75.95 on Wednesday, 05 March 2025.

The selling rate for the UAE currency AED in Pakistan also dipped it is available for Rs76.6 in local currency market, according to forex.pk.

Dirham is the official currency of the United Arab Emirates. Overseas Pakistanis commonly need to convert the currency of their host country into Pakistani currency and this process is called currency exchange.

AED to PKR Rate Today

UAE Dirham rate stands at Rs75.95 in open market. So, the 1,000 Dirham will be equal to Rs75,950 in Pakistani currency.

More than two million Pakistani expatriates reside in the Gulf country where they are engaged in various employments and businesses in the country.

In January 2025, overseas Pakistanis remitted $622 million from the United Arab Emirates, witnessed a decline on a monthly basis. However, these were 53% higher than the amount remitted in the same month of previous year.

Last month, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed reached Pakistan on an official visit.

During the visit, he reiterated the UAE’s support for Pakistan’s economic development and prosperity as the two countries inked deals to boost bilateral ties.

The statement came as the crown prince undertook a day-long visit to Pakistan on Thursday, during which he held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters of bilateral interest.