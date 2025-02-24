AGL55.29▼ -1.07 (-0.02%)AIRLINK189.52▼ -0.64 (0.00%)BOP12.77▼ -0.06 (0.00%)CNERGY7.16▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DCL8.99▼ -0.3 (-0.03%)DFML50.06▼ -0.95 (-0.02%)DGKC116.99▼ -3.92 (-0.03%)FCCL42.12▼ -1.29 (-0.03%)FFL15.54▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC130.09▼ -0.52 (0.00%)HUMNL14.32▲ 0.48 (0.03%)KEL4.67▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM6.51▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF46.94▼ -2.57 (-0.05%)NBP75.98▼ -2.21 (-0.03%)OGDC202.75▼ -2.06 (-0.01%)PAEL41.14▲ 0.33 (0.01%)PIBTL8.71▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL172.21▼ -2.23 (-0.01%)PRL34.77▲ 0.06 (0.00%)PTC24.85▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)SEARL96.72▼ -1.27 (-0.01%)TELE8.4▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TOMCL32.7▲ 0.7 (0.02%)TPLP11.89▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)TREET23.2▲ 1.05 (0.05%)TRG63.35▲ 1.69 (0.03%)UNITY30.3▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)WTL1.5▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

UAE announces working hours during Ramazan 2025

Who Is True Owner Of Worlds Tallest Building Burj Khalifa In Dubai
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

DUBAI – The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced the working hours for employees of federal departments during the holy month of Ramazan 2025.

FAHR has issued an official circular in this regard, stating that the official working hours for ministries and federal authorities will be observed from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Friday.

It stressed that ministries and federal authorities could implement flexible working or remote work schedules during the holy month, in line with their specific requirements and within the limits of the working hours approved per day, WAM news reported.

The authority also stated that federal government departments will allow a maximum of 70 percent of their staff to work from home on Fridays during Ramazan according to the approved regulations.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • International

Pakistan passport renewal fee in Dirhams for 5 years validity

  • Featured, International

Oman E-Visa for Students 2025; Check Update for Pakistani students

  • International

Update on minimum age for Dubai driving license of cars, light vehicles

  • International

Trump removes top US general in major shake-up

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer