Punjab finalises security guidelines for Good Friday, Easter celebrations

LAHORE – The Punjab Home Department has finalised comprehensive security arrangements and issued guidelines for the Christian community ahead of Good Friday and Easter celebrations.

Good Friday will be observed on April 3, followed by Holy Saturday on April 4, Easter on April 5 and Easter Monday on April 6 as per schedule. The Christian community across Pakistan, in line with global observance, will mark the religious occasions with prayers at churches and visits to recreational venues.

The Home Department has directed all relevant authorities to ensure foolproof security measures to maintain law and order during the festivities. Special emphasis has been placed on the security of places of worship, residential areas, and public spaces.

The authorities have been instructed to strengthen security at major urban centres, including shopping malls, parks, cinemas, and other public gathering points. Installation of high-resolution CCTV cameras at churches and nearby localities has been directed, along with round-the-clock patrolling around places of worship until the conclusion of the events.

Parking is to be arranged at a safe distance from churches, while coordinated vigilance has been advised for volunteers from the Christian community working alongside law enforcement agencies. Strict and non-discriminatory checking at all entry points of churches has also been mandated.

Sensitive locations will be equipped with walk-through gates and metal detectors. District-level authorities have been asked to implement traffic management plans in tandem with security arrangements.

Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to complete necessary drills, ensure adequate lighting at public places, and enhance security for foreign nationals, particularly missionary Christian leaders. Additional personnel, including anti-riot forces, may be deployed where required.

Snap checking and combing operations will be carried out in identified areas, while intelligence sharing among agencies has been emphasized. Rescue 1122 and fire brigade services will remain deployed near churches, and hospitals will stay on high alert.

Control rooms established in all districts will remain connected to the central control room of the Home Department. Hotels and guest houses have also been directed to use standardized management software, while interfaith harmony and peace committees will be activated.

Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers have been instructed to personally monitor security arrangements. The Home Department further directed that gaps identified in security audits be addressed, intelligence committee meetings be held at divisional and district levels, and all deployed personnel remain on duty until the completion of celebrations.

The authorities have stressed strict implementation of all standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure a safe and peaceful environment during the religious festivities.