Temperature to fall as widespread rain likely in Pakistan until April 4

Widespread rain with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms is predicted in Pakistan from April 1 to April 4, with occasional breaks.

Synoptic Situation:

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that a westerly wave will approach the southwestern parts of Balochistan on April 1 and will persist till April 4.

PMD Forecast:

Under the influence of this weather system, intermittent widespread rain with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms is likely from April 1 to April 4.

Balochistan:

Intermittent rain with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms is expected in Panjgur, Turbat, Kech, Awaran, Makran Coast (Gawadar, Pasni, Ormara), Lasbella, Khuzdar, Kharan, Chaghi, Dalbandin, Kalat, Sibbi, Kohlu, Barkhan, Naseerabad, Quetta, Loralai, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Noushki, Harnai, Zhob, Kalat, and Mastung.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Intermittent rain with snowfall over the mountains is likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Balakot, Haripur, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kurram, Swabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan. Heavy falls and hailstorms are also likely at isolated places.

Punjab/Islamabad:

Intermittent rain and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are expected in Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Jhang, Noorpurthal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Pakpattan, Okara, Kasur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan. Heavy falls are also likely in Dera Ghazi Khan and its surroundings.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir:

Intermittent rain with snowfall over the mountains is expected in GB (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Guanche, and Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur). Hailstorms and heavy falls are also likely at isolated places in Kashmir.

Sindh:

Intermittent rain with isolated hailstorms is expected in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Dadu, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Larkana, Nawabshah and Tharparkar from April 2 to April 4.

Impacts:

Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Flash floods are expected in northeast Balochistan (Khuzdar, Awaran, Kharan, Kalat, Mastung, Kohlu, Lasbela, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abullah, and Sherani), hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and in local streams and nullahs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Khurram, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, and Chitral).

Windstorms and hailstorms may damage weak structures such as electric poles, billboards, and solar panels. Hailstorms and windstorms may damage standing crops in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. Farmers are advised to manage their crops according to the prevailing weather conditions.

Tourists and travellers are advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period. Daytime temperatures are likely to decrease during the forecast period.