Zubair Qureshi

With Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines being dysfunctional at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), patients are forced to pay around Rs18,000 to 25,000 for an MRI scan at private diagnostic centres.

The MRI machine is out of order for the past two years and has not been restored despite tall claims of the successive health ministers.

Recently, Caretaker health minister Dr Nadeem Jan paid a surprise visit to the hospitals and took notice of the out-of-order machinery at PIMS and directed the authorities to submit a report.

The minister asked who was responsible for the fault in the MRI machine and directed to hold a transparent inquiry into it and submit a report. He also set September 6 (tomorrow) as the deadline for the installation of a new MRI machine at PIMS.

He directed that an inquiry be conducted to find out who was responsible for the fault in the MRI machine at the hospital.

The caretaker health minister also passed orders to improve arrangements at the blood bank of Federal General Hospital.

MRI scans are not covered under Sehat Sahulat Program for the out-patient department (OPD) patients so dozens of patients are forced to pay hefty amounts on a daily basis to private diagnostic centers for the MRI scans where low-quality, refurbished machines are being used for the poor-quality scans.

The minister also visited the site of the incinerator at PIMS and was “shocked to see that it was not even consuming plastic.” He also sought a feasibility report after which he would take steps to address the issue. “The management also told me that the MRI machine is out of order and a number of other machines were also required.

The hospital is also facing shortage of medicine, therefore, I have directed that they should be arranged and no patient in emergency should be asked to purchase medicine from outside,” Dr Jan is quoted as saying.

Earlier, the minister reached PIMS and visited various wards and asked patients if they were getting proper treatment.

He got a briefing from the management in which he was informed that there was a serious crisis of human resource, especially non-gazetted employees such as paramedical staff. He was also informed about machinery and equipment that was required in the hospital.

It is the responsibility of the state to provide the best possible health facilities to masses and I will not tolerate any negligence in it. It is unfortunate that rich people get medical treatment at private hospitals but the poor don’t get the facility at public sector hospitals, he said while talking to the media.

I have joined the ministry with an aim to address the sufferings and problems of people. Doctors and paramedical staff should ensure their attendance and patients should get treatment with respect,” he said.