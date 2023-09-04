A hand on workshop on Community Engagement and Involvement in Research was conducted with Rawalian Community Awareness Program Team at Rawalpindi Medical University.

The training was organised by the research team of NIHR-funded DiaDeM Programme which is currently running at the Institute of Psychiatry, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi.

The aim of the training was to enhance the capacity of the medical students of Rawalpindi Medical University by highlighting the importance of engagement and involvement of the community at different levels in research.