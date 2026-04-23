Two decades-old basement water issue at Rawalpindi hospital sparks safety fears

RAWALPINDI – The serious concerns have emerged over structural safety at the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, where a large volume of water has reportedly accumulated in the basement for nearly two decades, raising fears for the safety of patients, doctors, nurses, and staff.

Sources and concerned quarters claim that the long-standing water accumulation has weakened parts of the building structure, creating a potential risk that the facility could face serious damage or even partial collapse if the issue is not addressed urgently.

The situation has raised alarm among hospital staff and visitors, who believe that the persistent presence of water in the basement poses a continuous threat to lives inside the building, especially given the heavy daily patient load at the facility.

Despite repeated concerns over the years, no permanent solution has reportedly been implemented, prompting renewed calls for immediate action, structural assessment, and long-term drainage and rehabilitation measures.

Questions are also being raised regarding hospital management and relevant authorities over the delay in addressing what is being described as a long-standing but critical infrastructure issue.

The authorities have been urged to take urgent notice of the matter to ensure the safety of all those using the hospital premises.