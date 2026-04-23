30-year wait ends as NHA, ADB ink deal for Karachi-Sukkur M6 Motorway

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, has formally welcomed the signing of a strategic agreement between the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the National Highway Authority (NHA) for the construction of the M6 Motorway, connecting Karachi to Sukkur.

Congratulating the nation on this landmark achievement, the minister described the project as a vital gateway to Pakistan’s future development and a decisive step toward economic prosperity.

Minister Abdul Aleem Khan highlighted that, the government has successfully initiated a project that remained stalled for over 30 years, achieving this breakthrough within a mere two years of dedicated effort.

He emphasized that the M6 Motorway represents the “missing economic link” of the country’s North-South corridor, making its completion an absolute necessity for sustainable national growth. The Minister noted that this motorway is among the most critical infrastructure assets in Pakistan, designed to serve as a backbone for the country’s future trade and logistics.

The completion of this missing link will revolutionize Pakistan’s transport network by allowing traffic from Karachi Port to travel seamlessly to Peshawar and Gilgit via a continuous motorway system. The 306-kilometer-long, six-lane project will be equipped with modern tolling and safety systems, featuring 15 interchanges and 10 state-of-the-art service areas to facilitate travellers and commercial transporters alike.

The project structure includes two key sections from Hyderabad to Nawabshah which will be developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to ensure transparency and attract private sector investment. While the Islamic Development Bank and the OPEC Fund have already approved financing for three other sections, the Minister reaffirmed that the entire M6 project is slated for completion within the next two years.

Abdul Aleem Khan concluded by stating that connecting Karachi’s ports to the northern regions is a national priority that will unlock new investment opportunities and strengthen the regional trade connectivity of Pakistan.