Long break expected: Eidul Azha 2026 holidays in Pakistan explained

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani citizens are now gearing up for the upcoming Islamic month of Zilhaj as it decides the dates of the Eidul Azha 2026 across the country.

Earlier this month, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced the sighting of Zilqad moon and the first day of the Islamic month was observed on April 19, 2026.

This announcement has set the date for the next meeting of the moon sighting committee for the month of Zilhaj.

The committee will meet on 29 Zilqad, which corresponds to 17 May 2026, when the crescent moon for Islamic month of Zilhaj will be observed.

Expected Date of Eidul Azha 2026

If the moon is sighted on May 17, Zilhaj will begin on Monday, May 18 and Eidul Azha would be observed on May 27-29 across Pakistan.

If the moon is not sighted and Zilqad complete 30 days, the month of Zilhaj will begin on Tuesday, May 19 and the Eid would be celebrated from May 28-30.

Eidul Azha 2026 Holidays

According to the official calendar, the federal government has announced three holidays for Eid, starting May 27 to 29 (Wednesday to Friday). Combined with weekly offs on Saturday and Sunday (May 30-31), this could give Pakistani citizens five-day extended holiday. There could be six-day holiday if the Eid holidays are started from May 26.

If the Zilhaj month starts from May 19, the Eidul Azha break would be observed from May 28-30 (Thursday-Saturay) combined with a weekly off of Sunday on May 31.