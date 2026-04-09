Two-day holiday declared in another Pakistani city amid US-Iran talks

RAWALPINDI – Authorities have declared two-day holiday on April 9 and 10, 2026 in garrison city of Rawalpindi ahead of in-person crucial talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad following a Pakistan-brokered two-week ceasefire truce.

Authorities have issued a notification in this regard, stating that all offices and educational institutions will remain closed on these two days. However, essential services will remain open.

Earlier, authorities announced a two-day local holiday on April 9 and 10 in anticipation of the landmark US-Iran peace talks scheduled for Friday after historic ceasefire.

A notification issued by District Megistrate office said It is notified that 09th & 10th April, 2026 (Thursday & Friday) are hereby declared as Local Holidays within the revenue limits of Islamabad Capital Territory except the offices of essential services in Islamabad, including MCI, CDA, ICT Administration, ICT Police, IESCO, SNGPL and Hospitals.

The move is aimed at ensuring smooth logistics, security, and public convenience during one of the city’s most high-profile diplomatic events in recent years.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to X to announce the ceasefire ahead of the talks, later confirming that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reaffirmed Iran’s participation and praising Pakistan’s efforts in promoting peace.

Security preparations in the capital are in full swing. The Islamabad Police have said traffic on the Srinagar Highway will be diverted to accommodate foreign delegations, advising commuters to allow extra travel time and follow on-site guidance. Updates will also be available through the Traffic Police’s WhatsApp channel and social media accounts.

The peace talks will feature Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, leading Iran’s team, and US Vice President JD Vance, likely heading the American delegation. Sources suggest that the Army may take charge of security in the red zone, with a three-tiered security system set up to safeguard the proceedings.