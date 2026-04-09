Iran shuts sections of Strait of Hormuz citing tunnel threats, sets alternative shipping paths

TEHRAN – Iran has announced the closure of sections of the Strait of Hormuz, citing the presence of potential tunnels in certain sections, according to Iranian media reports.

The Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization has established alternative routes for shipping and stated that vessels passing through the strait will need to coordinate with the Revolutionary Guards.

Meanwhile, a US publication reported that Iran has decided to allow 12 ships to transit the strait daily. Toll fees will be collected from these vessels, and mediators have been informed of the arrangement.

‘Choose between ceasefire or war via Israel.’ Iran tells US

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the terms of the recent US-Iran ceasefire are “clear,” emphasizing that Washington must decide between pursuing peace or continuing hostilities via Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel launched its heaviest strikes yet on Lebanon on Wednesday, resulting in hundreds of casualties and prompting threats of retaliation from Iran. Iranian officials, including parliament speaker Mohammed Bager Qalibaf, suggested that pursuing permanent peace talks with the U.S. may now be unrealistic.

The ceasefire, announced by President Donald Trump on Tuesday, is set to include meetings in Islamabad on Saturday. However, uncertainty persists over whether the temporary truce will hold. Qalibaf criticized Israel for escalating its campaign against Hezbollah and the U.S. for pressuring Iran on its nuclear program, calling any negotiations under these conditions “unreasonable.”

Both Israel and the U.S. have clarified that the two-week ceasefire does not apply to Lebanon. In response to Israeli attacks, Hezbollah launched rockets at northern Israel early Thursday, marking its first action since the ceasefire was announced. Hezbollah said the attacks targeted the kibbutz of Manara and vowed that retaliatory actions would continue until Israeli and American operations cease.

The Wednesday strikes on Lebanon represented the deadliest day of the conflict, which began on March 2.