Islamabad roads closure update today amid arrival of foreign delegations

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad police has arranged a special traffic plan in connection with the arrival and departure of foreign delegations for crucial US-Iran talks on April 9 and 10.

“Citizens are requested to follow the traffic plan to avoid inconvenience and extend full cooperation to police officers on duty,” the police said in a message on X.

The traffic plan outlines road closures and alternate routes in Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to security and movement arrangements.

Islamabad Traffic Update April 9

According to the advisory, traffic flow on major arteries, particularly GT Road, will be affected at different intervals.

Commuters traveling from Rawalpindi towards Islamabad are advised to use alternative routes such as Chakri Road, Chak Beli Road, and Motorway links.

Similarly, those traveling from Lahore towards Peshawar via GT Road are also urged to switch to alternate routes to avoid delays.

Traffic coming from Faizabad towards Zero Point will be diverted to 9th Avenue, while commuters heading from sectors F-6, G-6, and G-5 towards Rawalpindi are also advised to use 9th Avenue.

Additionally, Srinagar Highway will remain partially restricted, and traffic from Faisal Avenue towards Zero Point will be redirected.

The advisory further states that Murree Road traffic heading towards Islamabad should use Service Road and 9th Avenue, while those traveling from Peshawar to Lahore via GT Road are encouraged to take the Motorway.

Authorities have warned that traffic entering Islamabad from all directions may face temporary closures during April 9–10.

Citizens are advised to plan their journeys in advance and follow official updates via Islamabad Traffic Police’s social media channels and FM 92.4 radio service.