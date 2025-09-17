Security forces kill five Indian proxy terrorists in Khuzdar IBO

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed five Indian-sponsored terrorists during an intelligence based operation in Khuzdar city of Balochistan.

The operation was conducted in on 14-15 September, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Wednesday.

The soldiers effectively engaged the militants’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, five were eliminated. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorists.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country.

Earlier, 31 terrorists belonging to the India-backed militant group “Fitna-tul-Khawarij” were killed in two separate intelligence-based operations conducted by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

The military’s media wing said that the operations were carried out on September 13 and 14 in Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts following credible intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists.

In the first operation in Lakki Marwat, security forces targeted the hideout of the militants. A fierce exchange of fire ensued, during which 14 terrorists were killed.

The ISPR stated that the terrorists were being backed by India and had been involved in several acts of violence inside Pakistan.

In a separate operation in Bannu district, another group of terrorists linked with the same outfit was engaged. The operation resulted in the elimination of 17 more militants after intense clashes.