Tackle sugar mafia

THE sugar sector has long been a source of controversy, with its owners repeatedly indulging in manipulating prices, exploiting farmers and creating artificial shortages.

The recent surge in sugar prices, now exceeding Rs 180 per kilogram, has once again put the spotlight on an issue that has plagued the country for years.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s direction to the FBR, FIA and IB to take decisive action against sugar mills involved in unjust profiteering is a welcome step.

However, one must ask: will this time be different?

For years, sugar mill owners have used their political influence to manipulate the market and maximize their profits at the expense of both consumers and sugarcane growers.

Every year, they manage to secure export permit by claiming that they have sufficient stocks to meet domestic demand.

Yet, every year without fail, a shortage of sugar follows soon after, leading to rising prices and a significant burden on the common consumer.

This pattern of manipulation is not new, but it continues to repeat itself with impunity.

The government’s latest action is an opportunity to bring about meaningful change.

The data collected during the crushing season has exposed the extent of manipulation including fake buyers, fake bank accounts and the deliberate hoarding of sugar.

It is now time to hold the sugar mill owners accountable.

However, this is not just about price manipulation.

The sugar mill owners have been exploiting sugarcane growers as well, failing to make timely payments for their produce.

This creates a vicious cycle where farmers are left vulnerable, struggling to make ends meet while mill owners rake in unjust profits.

The government’s intervention should not stop at cracking down on price manipulation but should extend to protecting the interests of farmers.

There needs to be a mechanism in place to ensure that the sugar mills cannot continue to exploit those who are already at the mercy of unpredictable market forces.

The public is watching and they have had enough of being exploited by the sugar mafia.

This is an opportunity to break the cycle of exploitation and protect both consumers and farmers from the greedy tactics of unscrupulous mill owners.