US rescues injured colonel missing from downed jet in Iran: Trump

The United States has rescued an injured colonel missing from one of the fighter jets downed in Iran, President Donald J Trump stated on Sunday.

“The United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND”, he stated in a post shared on X (former Twitter).

Trump claimed that the warrior was stuck in treacherous mountains, and enemies were getting closer and closer by the hour.

“This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue”, the post reads.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 04:05.26 12:08 AM EST FROM PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 5, 2026

“At my direction, the U.S. Military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him. He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine”, he stated, adding that it was in addition to a successful rescue of another brave Pilot, yesterday.

He stated that it was not confirmed yesterday “because we did not want to jeopardise our second rescue operation”. “This is the first time in military memory that two U.S. Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory. WE WILL NEVER LEAVE AN AMERICAN WARFIGHTER BEHIND! The fact that we were able to pull off both of these operations, without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded, just proves once again, that we have achieved overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies”, the post reads.

“This is a moment that ALL Americans, Republican, Democrat, and everyone else, should be proud of and united around. We truly have the best, most professional, and lethal Military in the History of the World. GOD BLESS AMERICA, GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS, AND HAPPY EASTER TO ALL!”, the post reads.