Trump reviews Iranian peace proposal to reopen Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump and his national security team are reviewing a new peace proposal from Iran aimed at halting the ongoing conflict and reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian plan, delivered through Pakistan, proposes an initial ceasefire followed by guarantees for a permanent truce, conditioned on lifting US sanctions and recognition of Iran’s right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes.

While Iranian negotiators appear serious about resolving the conflict, US officials said the Iranian leadership’s internal divisions pose challenges to reaching a deal.

White House spokesperson Caroline Lewot emphasized that the U.S. will not accept any agreement allowing Iran to develop nuclear weapons.

Russian officials have offered to mediate, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stating that Moscow supports continued negotiations and hopes to prevent renewed hostilities in the Middle East, citing regional and global economic interests.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Iran is reviewing the US offer for talks and highlighted the continued strategic partnership with Russia.