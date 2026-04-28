Iran grateful for solidarity as Araghchi holds ‘very good’ meeting with Putin

MOSCOW – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi praised Russian for support for diplomacy amid ongoing conflict with the US and Israel.

Araghchi shared a statement on X following his meeting with Russian President Donald Trump and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in St. Petersburg.

Terming the meeting with Putin “very good” in another statement, he wrote: “Pleased to engage with Russia at the highest level as the region is in major flux”.

“Recent events have evidenced the depth and strength of our strategic partnership. As our relationship continues to grow, we are grateful for solidarity and welcome Russia’s support for diplomacy,” he concluded.

Pleased to engage with Russia at the highest level as the region is in major flux. Recent events have evidenced the depth and strength of our strategic partnership. As our relationship continues to grow, we are grateful for solidarity and welcome Russia’s support for diplomacy. pic.twitter.com/I1VyDSfxET — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 28, 2026

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia is prepared to mediate in the Iran-related conflict and support the establishment of lasting peace in the Middle East.

Peskov stated that Russia welcomes the continuation of negotiations and the maintenance of the ceasefire. He emphasized that returning to military action would be detrimental neither to Iran nor to the global economy. “We will make every effort to ultimately establish a lasting peace that prevents any return to conflict,” he said.

Regarding the possibility of holding talks in Russia, Peskov noted that the matter is complex and requires further consideration.

He added that while some parties may agree, others may not, and all aspects must be carefully addressed before any proposal is finalized.