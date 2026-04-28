Karachi roads update today ahead of first PSL 11 playoff

KARACHI – Traffic police have issued a traffic and parking plan for the first playoff of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, scheduled for April 28 at the National Bank Stadium.

The match will feature Peshawar Zalmi versus Islamabad United at 7:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Roads and Parking

Police said Sir Shah Suleman Road will remain open for general traffic on both sides. Spectators are directed to park at the National Coaching Centre / China Ground Parking.

From Karsaz: Travel via Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road and under the Stadium Flyover to reach parking on Sir Shah Suleman Road.

From Millennium Mall: Travel via Stadium Road (Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi Road) and under the Stadium Flyover to park on the right side at the Coaching Centre.

From New Town: Travel via Stadium Road, pass Aga Khan Hospital, and park on the left side at the Coaching Centre.

Heavy Traffic Restrictions

Heavy vehicles are strictly prohibited from the following routes: Sohrab Goth to Nipa, Liaquatabad No. 10 to Hassan Square, PP Chowrangi to University Road, Karsaz to Stadium, Millennium to New Town, and Stadium Signal to Hassan Square.

Authorities urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement and traffic police to avoid inconvenience.

Vehicles and motorcycles should only be parked in designated areas and not on service or main roads.