750 Prize Bond 15 April 2026; Winners, Draw Results Update

Rs750 Prize Bond April Balloting is finally here, and the results will be announced around 10:00 today, on 15 April 2026, Wednesday. Draw No. 106 of the Rs. 750 Prize Bond is being held in Quetta this time.

Prize Bond Winners April 2026

Prize Amount Winners 1st Prize 1,500,000 560977 2nd Prize 500,000 each 012592 – 152138 – 924818

750 Bond Prize

First Prize: 1 winner of Rs. 1,500,000/-

Second Prizes: 3 winners of Rs. 500,000/- each

Third Prizes: 1,696 winners of Rs. 9,300/- each

The results of the draw will be published after the official announcement, and participants will be able to check the complete list of winners through Pakistan Observer coverage.

Prize Bond Schedule 2026

Day/Date Rs. 1,500/- Rs. 750/- Rs. 200/- Rs. 100/- 15-01-2026 (Thursday) Peshawar 16-02-2026 (Monday) Lahore Karachi 16-03-2026 (Monday) Faisalabad 15-04-2026 (Wednesday) Quetta 15-05-2026 (Friday) Sialkot Hyderabad 15-06-2026 (Monday) Karachi 15-07-2026 (Wednesday) Lahore 17-08-2026 (Monday) Faisalabad Multan 15-09-2026 (Tuesday) Muzaffarabad 15-10-2026 (Thursday) Rawalpindi 16-11-2026 (Monday) Hyderabad Faisalabad 15-12-2026 (Tuesday) Peshawar

The Rs. 750 Prize Bond scheme continues to be one of the popular savings and investment options among the public, offering periodic draws with cash rewards ranging from small prizes to major winnings.

Check Previous Winners