750 Prize Bond 15 April 2026; Winners, Draw Results Update

Rs750 Prize Bond April Balloting is finally here, and the results will be announced around 10:00 today, on 15 April 2026, Wednesday. Draw No. 106 of the Rs. 750 Prize Bond is being held in Quetta this time.
Prize Bond Winners April 2026
|Prize
|Amount
|Winners
|1st Prize
|1,500,000
|560977
|2nd Prize
|500,000 each
|012592 – 152138 – 924818
750 Bond Prize
- First Prize: 1 winner of Rs. 1,500,000/-
- Second Prizes: 3 winners of Rs. 500,000/- each
- Third Prizes: 1,696 winners of Rs. 9,300/- each
The results of the draw will be published after the official announcement, and participants will be able to check the complete list of winners through Pakistan Observer coverage.
Prize Bond Schedule 2026
|Day/Date
|Rs. 1,500/-
|Rs. 750/-
|Rs. 200/-
|Rs. 100/-
|15-01-2026 (Thursday)
|Peshawar
|16-02-2026 (Monday)
|Lahore
|Karachi
|16-03-2026 (Monday)
|Faisalabad
|15-04-2026 (Wednesday)
|Quetta
|15-05-2026 (Friday)
|Sialkot
|Hyderabad
|15-06-2026 (Monday)
|Karachi
|15-07-2026 (Wednesday)
|Lahore
|17-08-2026 (Monday)
|Faisalabad
|Multan
|15-09-2026 (Tuesday)
|Muzaffarabad
|15-10-2026 (Thursday)
|Rawalpindi
|16-11-2026 (Monday)
|Hyderabad
|Faisalabad
|15-12-2026 (Tuesday)
|Peshawar
The Rs. 750 Prize Bond scheme continues to be one of the popular savings and investment options among the public, offering periodic draws with cash rewards ranging from small prizes to major winnings.
Check Previous Winners
750 prize bond draw January 2026 today – Winners list, complete results