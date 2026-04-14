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750 Prize Bond 15 April 2026; Winners, Draw Results Update

By Web Desk Lahore|Apr 14, 2026 |Updated 4 months ago
750 Prize Bond 15 April 2026 Winners Draw Results Update

Rs750 Prize Bond April Balloting is finally here, and the results will be announced around 10:00 today, on 15 April 2026, Wednesday. Draw No. 106 of the Rs. 750 Prize Bond is being held in Quetta this time.

Prize Bond Winners April 2026

Prize Amount Winners
1st Prize 1,500,000 560977
2nd Prize 500,000 each 012592 – 152138 – 924818

750 Prize Bond Draw No 166 Of April 2026 Today Full List Update

750 Bond Prize

  • First Prize: 1 winner of Rs. 1,500,000/-
  • Second Prizes: 3 winners of Rs. 500,000/- each
  • Third Prizes: 1,696 winners of Rs. 9,300/- each

The results of the draw will be published after the official announcement, and participants will be able to check the complete list of winners through Pakistan Observer coverage.

Prize Bond Schedule 2026

Day/Date Rs. 1,500/- Rs. 750/- Rs. 200/- Rs. 100/-
15-01-2026 (Thursday) Peshawar
16-02-2026 (Monday) Lahore Karachi
16-03-2026 (Monday) Faisalabad
15-04-2026 (Wednesday) Quetta
15-05-2026 (Friday) Sialkot Hyderabad
15-06-2026 (Monday) Karachi
15-07-2026 (Wednesday) Lahore
17-08-2026 (Monday) Faisalabad Multan
15-09-2026 (Tuesday) Muzaffarabad
15-10-2026 (Thursday) Rawalpindi
16-11-2026 (Monday) Hyderabad Faisalabad
15-12-2026 (Tuesday) Peshawar

The Rs. 750 Prize Bond scheme continues to be one of the popular savings and investment options among the public, offering periodic draws with cash rewards ranging from small prizes to major winnings.

Check Previous Winners

750 prize bond draw January 2026 today – Winners list, complete results

 

 

 

 

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© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer