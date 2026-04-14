Is it still safe to Book Hotels on Booking.com after Users’ Data Leak?

LONDON – Millions of people around the world use leading hotel booking platform Booking.com to book hotels, flights, and travel stays, making it one of the largest online travel platforms, however, the company recently been hit by security incident in which unauthorized access may have exposed customer booking data, and it raised concerns about about a potential major data breach and compromised personal information.

The global travel giant confirmed that hackers may have gained access to sensitive customer booking data in a disturbing new incident. The Amsterdam-based company acknowledged that unauthorized third parties potentially accessed personal information tied to customer reservations, including names, email addresses, phone numbers, booking details, and even any additional information guests may have shared directly with accommodations.

What this means for Users

This kind of breach is usually not a full system hack, but a data exposure and phishing follow-up attack situation. So the real risk is not Booking.com itself being unusable, it’s Scam messages pretending to be hotels or Booking.com.

Users need to avoid Fake “payment confirmation” or “refund” links as Phishing emails or WhatsApp messages using your real booking details.

Booking.com Data Leak

The fresh incident appears to have been triggered through phishing campaign on WhatsApp that contained real booking-related information. This has fueled fears that attackers may already be exploiting stolen data to directly target travelers with convincing scams and personalized messages.

Booking.com said it detected suspicious activity involving unauthorized access to some guest booking records and moved quickly to contain the situation. The company updated PIN codes associated with affected reservations and notified impacted customers as part of its response.

Despite the alarming nature of the breach, the company has not revealed how many users were affected or how long the attackers had access before the activity was discovered and stopped. A Booking.com spokesperson confirmed the company acted after identifying unusual access patterns and emphasized that financial information was not compromised. However, the lack of transparency around the scale of the breach has only added to growing concern among users.

How to stay safe if you use Booking.com

If you are using Booking.com, make sure to follow these steps

Never click WhatsApp or email links asking for payment or PIN changes

Always manage bookings directly in the Booking.com app/site

Be suspicious if messages include real booking details (this is a red flag)

Avoid sharing payment info outside the official checkout system

Change your Booking.com password if you reuse it elsewhere

Enable 2-factor authentication if available

The recent incident shows broader pattern of attacks in the travel sector, where cybercriminals have previously used malware and spyware in hotel systems to capture sensitive data, including screenshots taken while staff were logged into booking management platforms—raising fresh questions about how secure travel platforms really are.