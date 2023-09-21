The Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has urged India to take the killing of Sikh leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Canada with the utmost seriousness.

Talking to reporters, Justin Trudeau said the Indian government needs to “take this matter with the utmost seriousness”. “We are doing that. We are not looking to provoke or escalate,” he said, adding, “We want to work with the government of India to lay everything clear and to ensure there are proper processes.”

Trudeau’s comments came after Canada and India expelled a senior diplomat each following his announcement about the involvement of agents of the Indian government in the killing of the Sikh leader in June. In a speech to the House of Commons on Monday, he said Canadian security agencies have been “actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.”