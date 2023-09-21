Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday assured the Pakistan Bar Council and Supreme Court Bar Association that his institution will develop a “comprehensive policy” on the fixation of pending cases and setting up of benches that will outlast his tenure.

The revelation was made by PBC’s Executive Committee Chairman Hassan Raza Pasha in a press conference along with Vice-Chairman Haroon-ur-Rashid.

The two were addressing the media after holding a meeting with CJP Isa and Senior Puisne Judge Justice Sardar Tariq Masood. The apex court judges had summoned SCBA and PBC representatives to discuss the issue of the formation of benches and fixing pending cases for a hearing. The lawyers put forward their suggestions on various suggestions for fixing urgent cases for early hearings and improvements in the provision of justice.

In the news conference after the meeting, Pasha said that CJP Isa has formed a committee of the top court judges, the PBC and the SCBA representatives on the issue. He added that the meeting of the committee will be convened soon.

“A new mechanism will soon be implemented for listing of cases. The Supreme Court will form a comprehensive policy that will be implemented even after the chief justice’s retirement,” Pasha said.

CJP Isa, he went on to say, had assured both the lawyers’ bodies that he would share an update on the implementation of their suggestions upon his retirement.

“Many of our suggestions were such that the chief justice expressed his willingness to implement,” Pasha said. He also added that even though the PBC and SCBA gave separate recommendations their suggestions were similar 70% to 89%.

The lawyer assured that the bar councils were “united” for the provision of justice, adding that CJP Isa and Justice Masood were in complete agreement with each other.

The lawyer also clarified that the meeting did not discuss elections and political cases and their recommendations were just restricted to the problems faced in the Supreme Court.