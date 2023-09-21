Pakistan Mulsim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif Has left for London with a special message for his brother Nawaz Sharif despite returning to the country a day earlier.

Shehbaz will reach London on Thursday night. While Maryam Nawaz is set to reach the British capital to meet her father on Thursday afternoon.

“Shehbaz Sharif is coming back to London with an important message for Nawaz Sharif,” a trusted source, privy to the information, told a news channel.

The source said that Nawaz, Maryam and Shehbaz will hold talks on Friday regarding the PML-N supremo’s return to Pakistan on October 21.

“Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan remains final, there is no change in plan,” the source also said.