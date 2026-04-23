Transport suspension disrupts food, fuel supply in Rawalpindi, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI – The suspension of goods transport in Rawalpindi and Islamabad has disrupted the supply of essential commodities, triggering shortages of food items and fuel across the twin cities.

Transporters and traders have urged the district administration to reopen roads for goods vehicles, similar to the relaxation granted to public transport.

Representatives of the Oil Tanker Contractors’ Association said the halt in tanker movement has significantly affected petroleum supply over the past two to three days.

They warned that continued restrictions could also impact fuel supply to key facilities, including airports, as oil tankers remain stranded at depots. The association called for immediate permission to restore tanker movement.

Officials of the Rawalpindi Goods Transport Association said the closure of roads since April 19 has brought cargo operations to a standstill, preventing deliveries to grain, fruit, and vegetable markets. They added that daily wage workers have been severely affected, with transport terminals lying deserted and labourers returning home without work.

Transporters proposed allowing goods vehicles to use the motorway for intercity supply, noting that passenger buses are already permitted to operate on this route. However, they cautioned that this could increase transportation costs, though it may help prevent shortages.

They further warned that prolonged suspension could disrupt supply chains to regions such as Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, which largely depend on Rawalpindi for essential goods.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Fruit and Vegetable Traders Association said prices of perishable items are expected to rise as existing stocks in warehouses are rapidly depleting. They noted that trading activity in Islamabad’s main wholesale market has remained largely suspended in recent days.

A senior official of the Regional Transport Authority confirmed that transporters’ concerns have been conveyed to the Punjab government, adding that goods transport operations will resume once formal approval is granted.