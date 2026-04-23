Afghan group hacks ‘One India’ news channel

DELHI – An Indian media network, One India, was recently targeted by hackers from Afghanistan, who interrupted its broadcasts to air their own political messages.

The network, which has over 30 million social media followers, quickly drew international attention following the incident.

A group calling itself True Muslim Afghans claimed responsibility, displaying the Afghan flag and condemning India’s ties with the Taliban.

Experts described the attack not only as a cyber breach but also as a strategic move for geopolitical messaging.

The hacking has affected the network’s reputation and sparked fresh debate over regional relations between India, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.