Domicile fee hiked by 175% as Punjab approves fully digital system

LAHORE – The Punjab cabinet has approved a fully digital system to issue domicile certificates to citizens across the province.

Under the new system, all applications and processing will be conducted online, with certificates delivered directly to applicants’ homes.

New Domicile Fee in Punjab

Alongside the digitization, the domicile fee has been substantially increased from Rs200 to Rs550, reflecting a 175 percent hike.

The Punjab Textbook Board (PTIB) has also been authorized to charge an additional Rs 50 as a service fee for the processing and home delivery of the certificates.

Officials highlighted that the move toward a completely digital system is aimed at streamlining the process, reducing physical visits to government offices, and improving overall efficiency in issuing domicile certificates.

What is the Domicile Certificate?

A domicile certificate in Punjab, Pakistan, is an official document that verifies a person’s permanent residence within a particular district or province.

It is essential for accessing government services, including admission to schools, colleges, and universities, as well as for applying for jobs in the public sector.

The certificate ensures that benefits and opportunities are fairly allocated to local residents.