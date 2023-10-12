Mianwali: In a heart-wrenching incident, the renowned folk singer Sharafat Ali met with a fatal accident when the vehicle he was traveling in veered into the river near Mianwali on Thursday.

The rescue sources said that the tragic event occurred in the vicinity of Paka Ghanjira, a region within Mianwali. Unfortunately, an out-of-control vehicle ended up in the river, leading to the loss of seven lives, including the beloved folk singer Sharafat Ali.

The initial information suggested that Sharafat Ali was returning from a wedding ceremony, yet critical details surrounding the identities of the six other passengers in the vehicle remained uncertain.

The awful accident casts a pall of sorrow over the music world, as Sharafat Ali’s soulful contributions are cherished by numerous fans. It serves as a stark reminder of life’s unpredictability and the abruptness with which tragedy can strike, leaving behind profound grief and an irreplaceable void.