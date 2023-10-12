Traffic on Motorway suspended after amethanol-loaded truck overturned near KallarKahar on Thursday. Following the safety protocols, the Motorway police suspended the traffic, cordoned off the accident site, and called in fire-brigade and ambulances to deal with any eventuality.

No injury was reported in the accident.

A Motorway police spokesman said that the work has been launched to clean the road.

To avoid casualties, the traffic has been halted but it was opened after putting in place the safety measures.

The tanker was travelling from Karachi to Peshawar when it met the accident.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, the Motorway police spokesman said.

Methanol is a non drinking type of alcohol (also known as wood alcohol and methyl alcohol) that is mostly used to create fuel, solvents, and antifreeze. It is a colorless, volatile, and flammable liquid that is poisonous for human consumption.