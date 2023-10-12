Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi gave keys of 313 new vehicles and uniforms to Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police at a ceremony held at his office.

While addressing the ceremony, the CM said that the incumbent government has given new vehicles to the Punjab Highways Patrol Police after a hiatus of 19 years. Only 47 vehicles were provided to the patrolling police after 2003-04; he said and maintained that the government was bound to give two uniforms to the policemen every year. From now on, every jawan and senior police officer will be given two uniforms besides the provision of additional funds, he said. Punjab Highway Patrol police have been given the responsibility of checking the axle load. If the police perform this responsibility in a befitting manner, it would take a lead to Punjab police and traffic police, he remarked.

MrNaqvi noted that police khidmat centers were also serving the masses; but along with this, we have to change the archaic ‘police culture’ to provide justice to the common man. Meanwhile, the plan for the upgradation of 750 police stations with Rs.1.90 billion has been chalked out as some police stations lack their own buildings even in a city like Lahore. ‘I have visited the Samanabad police station; it is impossible for a human being to live there;’ CM maintained and noted that the policemen are also working in such police stations. The government would do whatever possible for the Punjab Highways Patrol police; he added and reiterated that the government would extend full support to the patrolling police. Similarly, the police must treat the public with good manners and do justice to them, he concluded.

Chief Secretary ZahidAkhtar Zaman said that the Punjab Highways Patrol police have been given the responsibility to deal with the important problem of axle load. A summary was being forwarded to the chief minister regarding giving incentives to the PHP.

IG police said that CM Naqvi has done an exemplary job for the welfare of the police in a short period. Rs.120 crores were released for the families of the policemen who died during service and an ex-gratia amount of 80 crore rupees was also released for the families of police martyrs, he added.

Addl IG (PHP), Addl IG (Ops), Addl IG (Logistics), CCPO, DIG (PHP), DIG (Tele), DIG (Ops) and others were also present.