The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), in its ongoing crackdown on gas theft, disconnected another 160 connections in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, and imposed Rs. 33.8 million fine, and processed 235 under-billing cases.

According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, the teams continued raids in Lahore and disconnected 17 connections over illegal use of gas, and processed 14 under-billing cases.

In Bahawalpur, six meters were disconnected, in Islamabad 14, Multan 16, Sheikhupura 17 connection were disconnected.

In Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 60 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections while another 11 under-billing cases were processed. The regional team also registered three FIRs [First information reports] against gas thieves and Rs 2 million fine was imposed.

In Rawalpindi, the regional team disconnected four gas connections over direct and illegal use of gas. The SNGPL team in Mardan disconnected 11 connections.—INP