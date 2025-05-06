Traffic police overhaul withe-challan launch announced

Inspector General of Sindh Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has decided to modernize the traffic police force across the province, aligning it with contemporary standards and technology.

Expressing satisfaction over the decline in traffic accidents in Karachi and the steps taken by the traffic police, he emphasized the urgent need for structural reforms to ensure safer roads and better public interaction.

Chairing an important meeting at the Central Police Office Karachi, the IG reviewed traffic reforms and the measures needed to prevent road accidents.

The meeting was attended by senior officers, including Additional IG Karachi, DIGs of Traffic and Headquarters, and all SPs of Karachi’s traffic zones.

During the session, DIG Traffic Karachi gave a detailed briefing on the declining trend in accidents and outlined the reforms already in place, including compliance from heavy vehicle owners with SOPs issued by the Sindh government.

One of the most notable upcoming initiatives is the introduction of a faceless electronic e-challan system.

According to the DIG Traffic, this system is expected to be rolled out in Karachi in the coming days and will allow citizens to receive traffic violation tickets at their homes without direct contact with officers, ensuring transparency and accountability.

The IG welcomed this move and called it a positive step toward public facilitation.

In addition to this digital transformation, IG Sindh called for immediate upgrades to the infrastructure and working conditions of the traffic police.

He stressed the importance of equipping offices with modern tools, providing updated vehicles and necessary gear, and ensuring that officers deployed on the roads—especially in extreme weather—are looked after.

He added that only well-trained, polite, and public-friendly personnel should be posted in the field to improve the department’s image.

Ghulam Nabi Memon also highlighted the importance of coordination between all relevant departments, including the Transport Department, which is responsible for vehicle fitness certification.

He further stated that the Sindh Police is planning to establish driving training schools to instill better traffic awareness and discipline among the public.

Calling the traffic police the “face of the department,” IG Sindh reiterated that the new e-challan system, combined with improved monitoring tools like speed guns, would play a critical role in curbing violations and reducing accidents.

He concluded the meeting by reaffirming his satisfaction with the current performance but urged officials to accelerate reform efforts for a more responsive and modern traffic management system.