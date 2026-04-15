Traffic Fines in Punjab update with Revised Penalties, Violation Rules (Check List)

ISLAMABAD – Bikers in Punjab have long been at receiving end of strict traffic enforcement, often bearing brunt of hefty challans for even minor violations like not wearing helmets or breaking signals. With rising fines as high as Rs3000 in recent times, daily riders and small vehicle users felt the pressure the most.

In recent shift, authorities are now considering slight relaxation in penalties for two- and three-wheelers. While the focus on road safety remains firm, the revised approach aims to ease the financial burden on motorcyclists and rickshaw drivers, who make up a large portion of daily traffic.

If approved, the revised penalties would bring significant cuts across several common violations

Maryam Nawaz led Punjab government moved summary to roll back the steep traffic fines introduced earlier this year, bringing relief to millions of road users already struggling with rising inflation and living costs. The move is recalibration of strict traffic enforcement strategy, attempting to strike a balance between discipline on the roads and the financial realities faced by riders.

Insiders said the decision was triggered by sharp rise in unpaid e-challans, and widespread public criticism and financial distress complaints.

Authorities have clarified that these figures are based on an approved summary and are not yet final, as they will only take effect after official notification in the provincial gazette.

For ordinary commuters, especially motorcyclists who face the most frequent penalties, the proposed cuts are being seen as a major relief. With fuel prices, maintenance costs, and inflation already squeezing household budgets, even a Rs. 2,000 fine for a minor violation had become a serious financial setback.

The government is expected to launch a large-scale road safety awareness campaign, aimed at educating drivers rather than relying only on punitive measures.

Drivers are also urged to check their e-challan status, Keep all vehicle documents updated via DLIMS and M-Tag systems, and most important, follow traffic rules strictly to avoid unnecessary penalties.