Peshawar Zalmi thrash Quetta Gladiators in HBL PSL 2026 match

Peshawar Zalmi thrashed Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Chasing a 155-run target to continue their winning streak, Peshawar Zalmi crossed the finish line with eight wickets and nine balls remaining.

Skipper Babar Azam was the highest scorer, who made an unbeaten 71 off 51 balls, striking 10 boundaries. Mohammad Haris contributed 35 off 28 balls, laced with five fours and one maximum. Kusal Mendis made 21 off 19 balls and Aaron Hardie 18 off 14 balls. Alzari Joseph and Saud Shakeel picked up one wicket each.

After being asked to bat first, Quetta Gladiators kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 154 on the last ball of the 20th over. Hasan Nawaz was the top scorer with 37 off 35 balls, followed by Rilee Rossouw, who made 26 off 18 balls.

Khawaja Nafay contributed 20 off 13, Saud Shakeel 16 off 13, and Tom Curran 15 off 10 balls, while Shamyl Hussain made 12 off 10 balls.

Players of the match Sufiyan Muqeem and Mohammad Basit bagged three wickets each, and Iftikhar Ahmed one, while Saud Shakeel, Jahandad Khan and Usman Tariq were run out.