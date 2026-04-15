CM Maryam approves cut in traffic fines – Check new challan rates in Punjab

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam has approved a sharp reduction in traffic fines across the province.

The chief minister has approved the summary presented by the DIG Traffic Punjab, recommending a decrease in traffic challan rates.

According to the new summary, motorcycle fines have been halved, dropping from Rs2,000 to Rs1,000, while rickshaw fines have been reduced from Rs3,000 to Rs1,000. Fines for major violations, however, will remain at Rs2,000.

Fines for cars and jeeps have been cut from Rs5,000 to Rs3,000, though overspeeding penalties for motorcycles, rickshaws, and cars will stay the same.

Luxury vehicles over 2,000cc will now incur fines of Rs10,000 instead of Rs20,000, with a minimum penalty of Rs2,000.

Smaller passenger vehicles, such as Mazdas, Coasters, and light vans, will see fines reduced to Rs7,000 from Rs20,000, while heavy vehicles like trucks and buses will face fines of Rs10,000, down from Rs20,000.

The adjustment also reduces penalties for other violations committed by both light and heavy vehicles by Rs10,000, easing the overall financial burden on drivers.