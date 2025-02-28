Trade with Central Asia

ECONOMIC ties between Pakistan and Central Asia hold immense promise.

During his visit to Tashkent, Prime Min-ister Shehbaz Sharif and Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev agreed to expand bilateral trade to a target of $2 billion.

While this agreement is significant, it’s important to recognize that the actual potential for trade and cooperation between the two countries is far greater, given their complementary strengths and geographical advantages.

Advancing the industrial cooperation strategy could open new avenues for joint ventures, especially in areas such as agriculture, manufacturing and technology.

A key factor in unlocking the full potential of trade between Pakistan, Uzbekistan and the wider Central Asian region is the ongoing dialogue and commitment to projects that will enhance regional connectivity.

One such project that could transform the trade landscape is the planned Trans-Afghan Railway.

With Pakistan and Uzbekistan both reaffirming their dedication to the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway, this initiative has the potential to be a game-changer.

Not only will it improve trade flows between these countries, but it will also create a vital economic link that benefits the entire region.

The promise of this railway is immense.

It offers the opportunity to drastically reduce transportation costs, shorten delivery times and create a direct economic corridor between Central Asia and the rest of the world.

This could redefine the economic map of the region, offering new opportunities for businesses in Pakistan, Uzbekistan and beyond.

However, while the potential is clear, there is an urgent need for swift action.

In the past, large-scale projects like TAPI and CASA-1000 have been delayed due to various logistical, political and financial challenges.

Trans-Afghan Railway project should not face the same fate.

The sooner it is completed, the sooner all the countries involved can begin to benefit from its economic advantages.

Given the scale of this mega project, it is essential to look for financial support from international lenders and friendly nations for this mega projects.

Collaborative financing, along with political will and regional coordination, will be key in ensuring that the project progresses without unnecessary roadblocks.

Such projects are more than just infrastructure—they are lifelines for economic development, fostering trade, boosting investment and creating jobs across the region.