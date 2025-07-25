1st Safar 1447 on Sunday as Moon Not Sighted in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Second Islamic month of Safar will be observed on July 27 Sunday as moon not sighted in Pakistan today.

The announcement was made after meeting of Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Islamabad. Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony officially announced that the moon marking the beginning of Safar 1447 AH has not been sighted across Pakistan.

The announcement was made under the authority of Dr. Shahid-ur-Rehman, Deputy Director (Q), and will be published.

Safar Moon Sighting in Pakistan

With starting of Safar from Sunday, Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussan will be observed on August 15.