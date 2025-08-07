Toyota Yaris Installment Plan starting at Rs68,000/Month Under ‘Azadi Offer’

KARACHI – Relief for car buyers amid skyrocketing vehicle prices and recent implementation of additional levies like new climate tax, Toyota But, there is good news as Azadi Offer for Toyota Yaris lineup offers make it easy to get your hands on Yaris. Through an exclusive partnership with UBL Drive, customers can now finance a brand-new Toyota Yaris with monthly installments starting from just Rs. 68,000.

Toyota Yaris is considered a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan for Pakistani roads, and has recently seen prices climb due to inflationary pressures and new government taxes. The base variant now starts at Rs. 4,649,000, while the top-of-the-line model reaches Rs. 6,449,000.

Toyota Yaris Installment 2025

Variant Vehicle Price Equity Amount Financing Amount Standard EMI RV Installment Yaris GLI MT 1.3 Rs. 4,649,000 Rs. 1,673,640 Rs. 2,975,360 Rs. 102,415 Rs. 69,184 Yaris ATIV MT 1.3 Rs. 4,829,000 Rs. 1,835,020 Rs. 2,993,980 Rs. 103,056 Rs. 69,289 Yaris GLI CVT 1.3 Rs. 4,809,000 Rs. 1,827,420 Rs. 2,981,580 Rs. 102,629 Rs. 69,328 Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3 Rs. 5,179,000 Rs. 2,226,970 Rs. 2,952,030 Rs. 101,612 Rs. 68,641 Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 (Beige Interior) Rs. 6,389,000 Rs. 3,450,060 Rs. 2,938,940 Rs. 101,161 Rs. 68,337 Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 (Black Interior) Rs. 6,449,000 Rs. 3,482,460 Rs. 2,966,540 Rs. 102,111 Rs. 68,978

With financing plan, buyers can drive off in a brand-new Yaris with reduced monthly pressure and a final RV installment due at the end of the lease period, making ownership easier during tough economic times.

As new levies push car ownership further out of reach for many Pakistanis, offers like this bring a glimmer of hope for those looking to upgrade or purchase their first vehicle. Toyota’s Azadi Offer aims to make driving a brand-new sedan more accessible, especially ahead of Independence Day.