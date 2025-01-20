AGL43.16▲ 3.92 (0.10%)AIRLINK201.24▼ -3.21 (-0.02%)BOP9.97▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.89▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL9▲ 0.15 (0.02%)DFML50.23▲ 1.11 (0.02%)DGKC106.96▲ 2.27 (0.02%)FCCL35.36▲ 0.53 (0.02%)FFL17.15▼ -0.06 (0.00%)HUBC138.19▲ 0.79 (0.01%)HUMNL14.07▲ 0.25 (0.02%)KEL4.86▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM6.66▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF46.31▲ 2 (0.05%)NBP61.64▼ -0.23 (0.00%)OGDC222.54▲ 0.63 (0.00%)PAEL43.14▲ 0.17 (0.00%)PIBTL8.54▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)PPL188.76▼ -1.84 (-0.01%)PRL43.27▲ 0.23 (0.01%)PTC25.35▲ 0.31 (0.01%)SEARL110.42▲ 4.01 (0.04%)TELE9.12▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL34.77▲ 0.19 (0.01%)TPLP13.68▲ 0.57 (0.04%)TREET23.95▲ 0.57 (0.02%)TRG68.16▲ 0.03 (0.00%)UNITY33.25▲ 0.17 (0.01%)WTL1.87▲ 0 (0.00%)

Toyota Yaris 1.5 CVT Black interior three-year easy installment plan [Jan 2025]

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Toyota Yaris 1.5 ATIV X CVT with Black Interior brings an impressive blend of refined elegance and strong performance on road, make it suitable choice for car lovers.

The exterior of the all-new Toyota Yaris displays superiority, blending modern aesthetics with a powerful framework and elevated appearance.

It features MID system that ensures convenience when you drive, offering door open and close alerts, Eco wallet and fuel economy records, and comprehensive drive information at your fingertips

Toyota Yaris is a testament to its engineering excellence as it delivers exhilarating driving experiences. It comes with 1.5L NR Smooth Shifting of gears provides excellent driving performance and fuel efficiency.

It is equipped with three airbags to ensure the safety of the riders to save them from severe impacts.

Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 with Black Interior Price

The ex-factory price of Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 with black interior in Pakistan stands at Rs6,319,000.

Toyota Yaris 1.5 Installment Plan by Meezan Bank

The Meezan Bank offers an easy three-year installment plan for Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 in Pakistan. The plan has been calculated with 30% down payment and 5% residual value.

Under the plan, the buyer needs to deposit Rs1,898,800 in wake of upfront amount while per month installment will be Rs165,204 for 36 months.

The calculation have been made on the basis of the ex-factory price of the vehicle as taxes are not included in it.

 

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Business

Vivo V40 5G installment plan with 0% markup for January 2025

  • Business

Economic strategy aims to rejuvenate economy, promote sustainable development

  • Business

Governor Punjab lauds efforts of South Punjab’s food exporters

  • Business

PIDE’s discourse unveils urgent reforms for Pakistan’s future: Arshad

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer