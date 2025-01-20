Toyota Yaris 1.5 CVT Black interior three-year easy installment plan [Jan 2025]

KARACHI – Toyota Yaris 1.5 ATIV X CVT with Black Interior brings an impressive blend of refined elegance and strong performance on road, make it suitable choice for car lovers.

The exterior of the all-new Toyota Yaris displays superiority, blending modern aesthetics with a powerful framework and elevated appearance.

It features MID system that ensures convenience when you drive, offering door open and close alerts, Eco wallet and fuel economy records, and comprehensive drive information at your fingertips

Toyota Yaris is a testament to its engineering excellence as it delivers exhilarating driving experiences. It comes with 1.5L NR Smooth Shifting of gears provides excellent driving performance and fuel efficiency.

It is equipped with three airbags to ensure the safety of the riders to save them from severe impacts.

Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 with Black Interior Price

The ex-factory price of Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 with black interior in Pakistan stands at Rs6,319,000.

Toyota Yaris 1.5 Installment Plan by Meezan Bank

The Meezan Bank offers an easy three-year installment plan for Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 in Pakistan. The plan has been calculated with 30% down payment and 5% residual value.

Under the plan, the buyer needs to deposit Rs1,898,800 in wake of upfront amount while per month installment will be Rs165,204 for 36 months.

The calculation have been made on the basis of the ex-factory price of the vehicle as taxes are not included in it.