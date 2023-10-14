LAHORE- Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hasan Murtaza, General Secretary of the People’s Party in Central discussed Nawaz Sharif’s belief that if he succeeded in his legal battles, the same privilege should extend to others.

Syed Hasan Murtaza emphasized the need to forego protocol upon landing from an aircraft. He suggested that Nawaz Sharif should complete his sentence before participating in elections. He underscored the importance of the Election Commission’s role and questioned why Maulana and Nawaz Sharif serve as spokespersons for the Commission. During the press conference, Murtaza welcomed several new members from different political parties into the People’s Party, including Noorani, PTI’s Chairman of the Union Council.

He reiterated that the People’s Party’s primary mandate is to conduct elections and should not engage in tasks beyond this responsibility. Murtaza stressed the need for a standardized education system and equal opportunities for students, urging the immediate release of detained female and male teachers. He highlighted that changing the education system is not the government’s responsibility and emphasized that workers should not serve as tools of the government. Murtaza questioned why no action was taken when teachers were arrested during the Chief Minister’s tenure, likening it to the influence of the private school mafia. He expressed his support for the Pakistan cricket team’s efforts to win the match against India with the goal of establishing a tradition of victory in the World Cup.

Murtaza expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, advocating for one-sided expressions with the Palestinian people and urging an end to human rights violations in Gaza. He raised concerns about the neglect of public schools, forced police violence against teachers, and the condemnation of the mistreatment of innocent students and teachers by those enforcing the law. In his comprehensive address, Syed Hasan Murtaza discussed several significant issues in Pakistan’s political landscape, outlining his party’s stance and expressing support for various causes, including educational reform and international solidarity.