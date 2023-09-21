Toyota Corolla remained a favorite saloon vehicle in Pakistan, and parts of the world as the car is known for its reliability. Toyota owners often appreciate peace of mind that comes with owning a car known for its longevity while its fuel efficiency makes it an economical choice for daily commute.

Corolla Altis 1.6 tends to hold its value well in the used car market, making it a smart choice for those who plan to sell their vehicles after a brief period. Comfort. The 1600cc car is known for its comfortable ride and spacious interior while the accessibility is a significant factor in its fame.

Corolla come a long way with many generations, and there are hundreds of thousands of units being sold in the country over the years. Corolla is known for its decent performance, modern features, and design.

Toyota Indus Motor Company Limited, the assembler of Toyota cars in Pakistan, is currently selling the 11th generation.

Toyota Corolla Expected Price Increase in Pakistan

In interaction with journalists, a senior official of Indus Motor Company Limited gave a brief breakdown of the factors involved in the next price hike. He mentioned 9 percent dollar impact behind the surge.

The official mentioned taking austerity measures to pass on minimum relief but said the company will be able to absorb 2 percent price hike. He confirmed the increase of around 7 percent in all variants, as the new prices will be announced in the coming time.