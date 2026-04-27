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Pakistan–Sri Lanka boost Military Ties in Joint Training Exercise ‘Shake Hands-II’

By Web Desk Lahore|Apr 28, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
Pakistan Sri Lanka Boost Military Ties In Joint Training Exercise Shake Hands Ii

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan–Sri Lanka bilateral counter-terrorism exercise “Shake Hands-II” has officially commenced as a joint military training initiative between the armed forces of both countries, ISPR said.

The two-week exercise began on 27 April 2026 at Tarbela, Pakistan, with participation from the Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group (SSG) and the Special Forces of the Sri Lankan Army.

The drills aim to enhance professional military capabilities through joint training while further strengthening the longstanding military-to-military relations between the two friendly nations. During the exercise, participating troops will engage in coordinated counter-terrorism drills designed to improve interoperability, operational efficiency, and mutual understanding.

It will also provide an opportunity for both sides to share operational experiences and expertise in counter-terrorism operations, ultimately contributing to stronger defence cooperation and improved readiness against modern security challenges.

 

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