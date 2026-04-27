Pakistan–Sri Lanka boost Military Ties in Joint Training Exercise ‘Shake Hands-II’

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan–Sri Lanka bilateral counter-terrorism exercise “Shake Hands-II” has officially commenced as a joint military training initiative between the armed forces of both countries, ISPR said.

The two-week exercise began on 27 April 2026 at Tarbela, Pakistan, with participation from the Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group (SSG) and the Special Forces of the Sri Lankan Army.

#ISPR

Rawalpindi, 27 April 2026 Pakistan–Sri Lanka Bilateral Exercise Shake Hands-II is a joint counter-terrorism exercise conducted between the armies of #Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The two-week exercise commenced on 27 April 2026 at Tarbela, Pakistan, with the participation of… pic.twitter.com/kebiIf9Gjb — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) April 27, 2026

The drills aim to enhance professional military capabilities through joint training while further strengthening the longstanding military-to-military relations between the two friendly nations. During the exercise, participating troops will engage in coordinated counter-terrorism drills designed to improve interoperability, operational efficiency, and mutual understanding.

It will also provide an opportunity for both sides to share operational experiences and expertise in counter-terrorism operations, ultimately contributing to stronger defence cooperation and improved readiness against modern security challenges.