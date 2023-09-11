The federal government has imposed various taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxation varies based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

The heavy taxation increased prices of mobile phones, and these are PTA taxes on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Pakistan.

Samsung Galaxy phones latest PTA Tax

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 PTA Tax

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256GB) PTA tax on Passport Rs163353 PTA tax on ID Card Rs194390

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512GB) PTA tax on Passport Rs173230 PTA tax on ID Card Rs206145

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (1TB) PTA tax on Passport Rs182856 PTA tax on ID Card Rs217598

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price Pakistan 2023