Indus Motor Company (IMC) is all set to launch the first-ever locally manufactured hybrid vehicle-Toyota Corolla Cross in Pakistan early next year.

As per the insiders, this Sports Utility Vehicle will be launched in two variants – Toyota Corolla Cross (Non Hybrid) and Toyota Corolla Cross HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle).

Last year (2022), IMC invested $100 million to manufacture hybrid vehicles.

IMC decided to introduce the 4th generation crossover SUV Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid in Pakistan.

At that time, IMC planned to launch a locally manufactured Toyota Corolla Cross in mid-2023.

The launch was delayed due to economic meltdown, volatile exchange rates and depreciation of local currency.

However, the company continued work and now the vehicle will be launched early next year.

IMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Asghar Jamali provided some inside information about the much-awaited locally manufactured HEV during an informal discussion with a group of journalists in Lahore last week.

Mr Jamali says that the IMC will launch the new vehicle during the first quarter of the coming year despite a slow market due to unprecedented inflation, high markup and depreciation of local currency against the greenback.

“We are carrying out road trials and hopefully the vehicle will be launched early next year”, he said.

To the query of this scribe, he said that the Toyota Corolla Cross will be launched in two variants during the first quarter of 2024.

“Toyota Corolla Cross is a 1500cc SUV. The base variant is non-hybrid. The second one is HEV”, he said, adding that the price of the base variant will be slightly higher than SUVs available in the market”, he said while referring to the price tag of the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage and Haval Jolion.

“For the top variant, you will need to add the hybrid factor”, he said.