Top winners of 750 Prize Bond Draw April 2026 announced

QUETTA – The National Savings Centre in Quetta has announced the results of the Rs750 prize bond draw No. 106 on Wednesday.

Bondholders are advised to check their numbers carefully and claim their prizes according to the official guidelines.

The prize bond is considered a save investment in Pakistan as it can be encashed at any time and it also brings massive cash prizes if you are lucky one.

750 Prize Bond 2026 First, Second Winners

The 1st prize of Rs 1,500,000 went to bond number 560977.

The 2nd prizes of Rs 500,000 each were awarded to bond numbers 012592, 152138, and 924818.

750 Prize Bond Complete Draw Results

The full List of Rs750 Prize Bond will be shared after balloting is completed, stay tuned with Pakistan Observer to get more details.

750 Prize Bond Winning Amount

First Prize: Rs1,500,000 (1 winner)

Second Prize: Rs500,000 (3 winners)

Third Prize: Rs9,300 (1,696 winners)

Where to Redeem Cash Prizes

Those who win the prizes can redeem it by visiting the nearby branches of National Savings.