KP places restriction on govt employees from marrying foreign nationals

PESHAWAWR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced amendments to its civil service regulations, placing a restriction on government employees from marrying foreign nationals, according to an official notification issued by the provincial Establishment Department.

Under the revised Civil Servants Rules, public sector employees are no longer permitted to enter into marriage with individuals holding foreign citizenship. The move is part of broader efforts to regulate conduct and ensure compliance with administrative policies governing civil servants in the province.

The officials stated that the amended rules are now binding on all government employees and must be followed strictly after their formal implementation. The notification makes it clear that any violation of the updated provisions could lead to disciplinary action under the applicable service laws.

Despite the restriction, the government has provided a limited window for exceptions. The notification states that marriages with foreign nationals may be allowed in cases where the individual concerned receives prior approval or is formally recognised by the federal government. Such cases, however, will be subject to defined conditions and scrutiny by relevant authorities.

Sources within the administration indicated that the decision is aimed at maintaining transparency, safeguarding institutional interests, and addressing legal and security concerns linked to cross-national marriages involving public servants.

The development has drawn attention across bureaucratic circles, with employees seeking clarity on the scope and implementation of the new rules.

The experts believe the policy may also require detailed guidelines to ensure uniform application and to address potential legal complexities.

The authorities have advised the government employees to familiarise themselves with the revised regulations and seek proper clearance in cases that may fall under the exception clause, in order to avoid any complications or disciplinary proceedings.