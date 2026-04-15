Israel strikes kill 11 in Gaza despite ceasefire with Hamas

GAZA – At least 11 Palestinians were killed in a fresh wave of Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip, despite an ongoing ceasefire agreement with Hamas, the local authorities and media reports said on Wednesday.

The Gaza Civil Defense said the victims included two children aged three and fourteen, who were killed in separate strikes in northern Gaza.

In Gaza City, Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal stated that four people, including a three-year-old child, were killed when an Israeli strike hit a police vehicle. The attack also left several others wounded.

The Ministry of Interior Gaza confirmed that Israeli airstrikes targeted a police vehicle in the city centre, resulting in multiple casualties, including police personnel.

Separately, one civilian was killed by Israeli fire in the northern area of Beit Lahia. Later in the day, additional casualties were reported after a drone strike near a junction close to the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City.

Officials at the Al-Shifa Hospital said five bodies were received following the drone strike near the Shati camp.

The local authorities stated that although a ceasefire has been in place since October 2025, the Israeli strikes have continued intermittently, resulting in hundreds of deaths during the truce period.

According to the Ministry of Health Gaza, the overall death toll since the start of the war on 7 October 2023 has risen to 72,336 Palestinians while more than 211,000 people have been injured in the ongoing conflict.