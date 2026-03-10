Pakistanis among six arrested in Bahrain over social media Posts on Iran Attacks

MANAMA – A social media campaign landed six Asian nationals in serious trouble in Bahrain. Authorities said five Pakistanis and a Bangladeshi were arrested after allegedly filming and sharing videos showing the aftermath of Iranian strikes, content officials claim spread fear and praised hostile actions.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry announced the arrest of six Asian nationals, five Pakistanis and one Bangladeshi, accused of filming and spreading videos related to the impact of what authorities described as Iran’s “treacherous aggression,” a move officials say threatened national security and public order.

The arrests were carried out by the country’s Anti-Cyber Crime Directorate, according to a statement released Monday on the police media centre’s official website.

Authorities alleged that the suspects recorded, published, and reshared footage showing the effects of Iranian strikes and circulated the content through their personal social media accounts. The ministry claimed the posts not only documented the aftermath of the attacks but also included expressions of sympathy and praise for the hostile actions.

Officials warned that such activity could mislead the public and fuel panic among both citizens and expatriate residents. “The suspects contributed to misleading public opinion and spreading fear among citizens and residents,” the ministry said in its statement, adding that legal action has already been taken.

The six individuals have now been referred to the public prosecution for further legal proceedings. According to the ministry’s information, those detained include five Pakistani nationals and one Bangladeshi resident.

Interior Ministry also issued a strong warning to the public, urging people to rely only on official sources for updates and to avoid sharing unverified videos or information online. Authorities stressed that reposting such content could lead to legal consequences and undermine the country’s security and stability.

The arrests come at a time of rising tensions in the Middle East. Bahrain has been drawn into the regional crisis that erupted following US-Israeli strikes on Iran. In response, Iran has reportedly launched attacks targeting US military bases and strategic assets in several Gulf countries, including Bahrain.