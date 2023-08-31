An anti-terrorism court on Thursday granted seven days physical remand of accused Asad Shah and co-accused in murder case of child maid Fatima Phuriro. Investigation officer of the crime Bachal Qazi produced accused Asad Shah and his facilitator Imtiaz Meerasi before the court today.

The investigation officer pleaded for 14 days’ physical remand of the accused. After request of adding terrorism charges and transferring the case to the anti-terrorism court civil judge Ranipur had shifted the case to the ATC. The police on Wednesday released four accused in the murder case of the Fatima Phuriro who was died in the Haveli of Ranipur.

Police released SHO Ameer Chang, Dr Fatah Memon and Dr Ali Hasan Wasan. The investigating officer claimed that the suspects were set free as they were not named in the FIR.