‘Timely financial aid’: Saudi Arabia officially pledges $3 billion in fresh deposits to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, has informed that Saudi Arabia has committed $3 billion in additional deposits, with disbursement expected in the coming week.

He further stated that the existing USD 5 billion Saudi deposit would no longer remain subject to the earlier annual rollover arrangement and would instead be extended for a longer period.

The finance minister made the announcement while talking to members of the media in Washington, D.C., on the sidelines of the World Bank–IMF Spring Meetings 2026, and shared important details regarding Saudi financial support for Pakistan and the government’s external financing strategy.

Senator Aurangzeb said this support comes at a critical time for Pakistan’s external financing needs and would help reinforce foreign exchange reserves and strengthen the country’s external account.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining reserves in line with its obligations to markets and under the IMF-supported programme, including the objective of achieving around USD 18 billion in reserves, equivalent to approximately 3.3 months of import cover, by the end of the fiscal year.

Aurangzeb noted that Pakistan had successfully repaid its USD 1.4 billion Eurobond last week, describing it as a “non-event,” and reaffirmed that the government remained fully committed to meeting all upcoming external obligations and maturities on time. He emphasized that Pakistan’s external financing plan is clearly defined and being implemented in a responsible and disciplined manner.

Referring to his engagements in Washington, Senator Aurangzeb said that he, along with the Governor, State Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, had held a detailed meeting with Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan. He recalled that he had also met the Saudi Finance Minister in Islamabad the previous Friday, but noted that the government had deliberately refrained from commenting publicly in the absence of formal communication, despite media reports and speculation, as such matters required clarity and joint understanding before being shared.

The Finance Minister expressed profound gratitude to the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, particularly His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Finance Minister H.E. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, and the Saudi Vice Finance Minister, for their continued support and close cooperation. He particularly appreciated the efforts made to bring the support package to fruition.

Senator Aurangzeb also acknowledged the role of Pakistan’s political and economic leadership in securing and operationalizing the support. He thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Field Marshal, the Deputy Prime Minister, the Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, the Finance Secretary Mr. Imdad Ullah Bosal, and their respective teams for their contributions and coordination.

He said Pakistan was receiving unprecedented appreciation from international financial institutions, the IMF, the World Bank, institutional investors, and counterparts he was meeting in Washington. He noted that the international community was particularly recognizing Pakistan’s recent diplomatic and facilitative role in helping enable dialogue between parties that had not held face-to-face discussions for decades.

He said this international appreciation, coupled with Saudi Arabia’s timely financial support, provided Pakistan with important momentum and confidence going forward, both for the economy and for the external account, including its commercial dimensions.

Senator Aurangzeb further noted that Pakistan was advancing its broader external financing agenda, including the recently announced Global Medium-Term Note (GMTN) programme and the planned inaugural Panda Bond issuance, as part of efforts to diversify funding sources and strengthen market access.

He concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to macroeconomic stability, fulfillment of external obligations, reform continuity, and sustained engagement with bilateral and multilateral partners. He said a more detailed interaction